VIDEO: Noel Gallagher says Pep Guardiola reinvented football

Watch the Black Star Dancing singer praise the manager of his beloved Man City to Radio X's Gordon Smart and Matt Gordon.

Noel Gallagher has praised Pep Guardiola's innovation when it comes to football.

The former Oasis rocker sat down for a chat with Matt Morgan and Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of his homecoming Heaton Park gig last Friday (7 June), where he spoke about the beautiful game and the manager of his beloved Man City.

Asked by Gordon Smart to explain the Spanish Man City gaffer, Gallagher said: “The game itself, which has been going for a thousand years [...] He reinvented it."

Noel Gallagher speaks to Matt Morgan and Radio X's Gordon Smart. Picture: Radio X

When Matt Morgan voiced his scepticism, the Black Star Dancing rocker maintained: "The way the game is played now is directly derived from tactical innovations that he made when he was a young man.".

However, when Morgan asked if Gallagher would say the same if Guardiola was the manager for Liverpool F.C, the Ballad of The Mighty I singer quipped: "Oh no, I’d say he was a c**t."

Previously discussing the manager with Gordon Smart, Gallagher said: "The funny thing about some footballers is when you see them they don't want to talk about football, they're not really interested.

"Pep on the other hand will talk to you about it, what he thinks is gonna happen and it's amazing".

He concluded: "He's a dude man. He's proper dude".

