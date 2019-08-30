Noel Gallagher wants to start a petition to break Foo Fighters up

Noel Gallagher and Dave Grohl. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images & Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has responded to Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins' call for a petition to get the Manchester band back together.

Noel Gallagher has said he'd like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.

Last weekend saw the Learn To Fly rockers headline Reading Festival, where they made a very strong plea to get Oasis back together.

Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins brandished a picture of Noel and Liam Gallagher on his bass drum while calling for a petition to reunite the Manchester rockers, and Dave Grohl asked the crowds: "How many people wanna see Oasis fucking play a show?”

However, Noel hasn't taken the band's request particularly positively, and used an opportunity during his North American dates to share just how he feels.

Addressing the crowds at San Diego he asked: “Any Oasis fans in the house?”

Gallagher added: "Is anyone gunna sign that petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together?”

"I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up."

Watch Dave Grohl's daughter Violet sing My Hero with her Foo Fighters' dad Dave Grohl:

It's not the first time recently that Noel has hinted there's no chance of him reuniting with his brother Liam.

The famous Oasis rockers and bandmates have been estranged since Noel quit the band in 2009, but now it seems there's less chance of a reconciliation than ever.

Asked if it has gone past the point of the pair making up, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer nodded and told The Guardian: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

Watch Noel Gallagher talk about his This Is The Place single and EP:

Meanwhile, this week celebrated 25 years since the release of Oasis's debut album Definitely Maybe.

Radio X celebrated the milestone with a special play of the entire album on Thursday (29 August), which included iconic singles Cigarettes & Alcohol, Live Forever, Rock 'N' Roll star and Supersonic.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever for Radio X:

