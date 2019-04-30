Noel Gallagher teases new music with lyrics Twitter post

The former Oasis rocker has shared what looks to be new material and the follow-up to his third solo album, Who Built The Moon?

Noel Gallagher has teased new material online

The former Oasis songsmith - who released his third studio album Who Built The Moon? in 2017 - has taken to Twitter to share a photo with the handwritten lyrics: "Nature is dancing but we ain't done yet"



It follows the Ballad of the Mighty I singer revealing that his new music sounds like "if The Police and The Cure" were in the same band.

At the Q&A for his first official picture book last year, he told the audience that it had a "70s disco feel".

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to play a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Heaton Park.

The outdoor gig will see him joined by Doves and White Denim on 7 June, with more acts to be revealed.

Less than six weeks until NGHFB's return to Manchester's legendary Heaton Park, joined by very special guests @dovesmusicblog & White Denim! Final tickets are available here ▶︎ https://t.co/QLw30IMjzd pic.twitter.com/Xnf8xlEIO7 — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) April 28, 2019

Gallagher's daughter also tickled fans after her appearance at a party this weekend.

The 17-year-old model - who the rocker shares with ex-wife Meg Matthews - attended a musical-themed fancy dress birthday party this weekend, where she decided to transform into her Oasis legend father himself.

Donning 90s get up, a short brown wig and glasses, while brandishing a mini Union Jack guitar, the model looked the spitting image of her famous father at the height of the Manchester band's fame.

Watch an image which she shared on her official Instagram and captioned: "Did someone say Brit pop ??? (P.s I know my dad wore black trainers)".



Anaïs was joined at the party by Blossoms, who were dressed as the Spice Girls, with Josh Dewhurst dressed as Geri Halliwell, Charlie Salt as Scary Spice frontman Tom Ogden doing a very uncanny version of Posh Spice, Joe Donovan as Sporty Spice and Myles Kellock as Baby Spice.

