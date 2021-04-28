Noel Gallagher teases announcement for Thursday

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker took to social media this week and shared an image with the date 29.04.21.

Noel Gallagher has teased what appears to be an announcement this week.

The former Oasis rocker took to his social media channels and shared an image with the date "29.04.21," suggesting that some big news will be shared this Thursday.

The simple post has led fans to speculate what the announcement could be, with some hoping it means new music and others wishing for live dates or even an Oasis reunion.

Some fans wanted a new Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds album.

New NGHFB album? Hope so. — Drew Gibson (@DrewG75) April 27, 2021

New NGHFB album announcement — SoxanPance (@SoxanPance) April 27, 2021

Please announce a new album and a new single Noel — Viren Vaghadia (@VirenVaghadia3) April 27, 2021

Would love to see an album that builds on Who Built The Moon and the terrific EPs that followed — I Swore I'd Never Use Tw¡tter (@swore_i) April 27, 2021

One fan, whose birthday falls on the same date, joked: "Didn't think my birthday was such a biggie".

Didn't think my birthday was such a biggie 💁‍♂️ — Alex Brisley (@AlexBrisley) April 27, 2021

Another follower joined suit.

Yes are kid... my birthday, u remembered! Come back to burnage and we'll go Albion for a bevie — Karlos Sentana (@WildeKarl) April 27, 2021

Some thought the announcement could have something to do with an Oasis anniversary or "lost songs" from the Manchester band.

Something to do with it being Knebworth 25th Anniversary this year? but also exactly a year ago to the day you tweeted about the release of the lost oasis songs pic.twitter.com/mGAzcfmYlc — Tanya Campbell (@LGNo1RockNRolla) April 28, 2021

However, overwhelmingly, fans wanted a reunion however unlikely it seems.

Oasis back together? Pretty please? 💜 — Valentina Lautrec (@ValentinaLauraB) April 27, 2021

Oasis reunion? — Clare Holloway (@ClareHolloway73) April 27, 2021

Oasis reunion...no more HFB songs please — Armencho (@Armencito) April 27, 2021

Reunion with Liam hopefully — Jack Watson Sharpless (@watsonsharpless) April 27, 2021

While a reunion with his estranged brother and former bandmate Liam looks unlikely, the announcement could be something to do with old or never-before-heard music.

Last year, Noel released Don't Stop, a demo which he'd found while digging through old material during lockdown.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

Perhaps Noel's finally put a name to all those "hundreds of faceless" CDs he found and he's planning to release some more rediscovered work?

Whatever it is, we've not got long to find out, so watch this space!

