Noel Gallagher teases announcement for Thursday

The former Oasis rocker took to social media this week and shared an image with the date 29.04.21.

Noel Gallagher has teased what appears to be an announcement this week.

The former Oasis rocker took to his social media channels and shared an image with the date "29.04.21," suggesting that some big news will be shared this Thursday.

The simple post has led fans to speculate what the announcement could be, with some hoping it means new music and others wishing for live dates or even an Oasis reunion.

Some fans wanted a new Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds album.

One fan, whose birthday falls on the same date, joked: "Didn't think my birthday was such a biggie".

Another follower joined suit.

Some thought the announcement could have something to do with an Oasis anniversary or "lost songs" from the Manchester band.

However, overwhelmingly, fans wanted a reunion however unlikely it seems.

While a reunion with his estranged brother and former bandmate Liam looks unlikely, the announcement could be something to do with old or never-before-heard music.

Last year, Noel released Don't Stop, a demo which he'd found while digging through old material during lockdown.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

Perhaps Noel's finally put a name to all those "hundreds of faceless" CDs he found and he's planning to release some more rediscovered work?

Whatever it is, we've not got long to find out, so watch this space!

