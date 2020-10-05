Noel Gallagher: "I started to overthink it on Be Here Now"

The former Oasis rocker has revealed the success of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? may have made writing its follow-up less organic.

Noel Gallagher has talked about the Be Here Now not being a great album and revealed why he may have overthought the writing process.

Noel also talked about receiving undeserved praise from the press for their third studio album due to Morning Glory's success.

Speaking in Return To Rockfield, which celebrated 25 years of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album, he revealed that no one expected their second album to be a success, which caused him to overthink their third.

"Most people, our record company included, were expecting Definitely, Maybe part two," he revealed in the special video feature. "And they weren't expecting Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back in Anger and Cast No Shadow and that kind of thing. So, yeah, I was expecting it to be not well received."

The Manchester rocker added: "Nobody realised that that was our moment. I thought our moment was the one after, that’s what I thought. So, I started to overthink it on Be Here Now."

Noel also discussed how the success of Morning Glory led to the band receiving undeserved praise from the press for their third studio album.

"I mean it goes to prove that really, journalists, they know f**k all," he mused. "They had to second guess everything after Morning Glory, cos they’d got it so wrong. That’s why when Be Here Now came out, which isn't a great album, it got 10/10 everywhere, it didn’t get one bad review, because they didn’t want to be made to look like dicks again, and they were, because it's not half the record Morning Glory is. After that, they properly hated us after that, cos they didn’t understand us."

Noel may have taken aa trip down memory lane to mark the Oasis milestone last week, but his estranged brother Liam was noticeably missing from the celebrations.

Taking to Twitter to share his distaste at the special interview, the One Of Us singer wrote: "The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart".

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

When a fan commented that at least his brother and former bandmate recognises his iconic voice, he replied: "Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers".

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Radio X did celebrate, however, with a special playback of the seminal album in full and a special Watch Party.

