Noel Gallagher says he's spent his life "trying to live up to" the first two Oasis albums

12 August 2024, 10:28 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 10:30

Noel Gallagher at Y Not Festival
Noel Gallagher has talked Oasis. Picture: Jake Haseldine

The Manchester rocker has looked back at Definitely Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and admitted he'd be just as happy if he'd only released their debut.

Noel Gallagher has talked about the success of the first two Oasis albums and admitted he's spent the last 30 years trying to "live up to" their success.

The former guitarist and chief songwriter of the Manchester band released a total of seven studio albums with Oasis before he departed the band in 2009 and admits the band's best work is in their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe and its 1995 follow-up (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

Asked if it was tough to follow the success of their first album with the second, the 57-year-old musician told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: "We never thought about things like that. We went directly from the last night of the 'Definitely Maybe' tour to record '(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?', and then spent the following 29 years — and counting — trying to live up to both albums.”

Despite the records including some of the most iconic Oasis songs of all time, Noel admits he would have been just has happy if they'd only released the first.

“I guess it’s the definitive Oasis album," he said of their seminal debut.

“It has the spirit, the arrogance of youth. Teenage anthems. It’s live — no bulls**** If we’d made only that album, then I’d still be as happy as I am now.”

Despite knowing it was a great album then, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer believes that the passage of time has made the record as iconic as it is today.

He recalled: "Well, we knew the songs were great because we played them every night and all the shows were outrageous.

"But at that time it was just a good album — nothing more, nothing less."

He added: "It’s only through time that it has become what it is now."

Meanwhile, the rumours and discussions surrounding the possibility of an Oasis reunion continue to rumble, with even Noel's nephew Gene Gallagher saying he wants the brothers back together.

However, Noel told fans at his recent headline set at Y Not Festival 2024.

During his set he was quizzed whether the legendary '90s band would be reuniting and said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.”

After the crowd booed the Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a f***ing compliment!"

Watch the moment at the festival below:

Noel also teased he'd return on the road with his High Flying Birds at some point, but they needed to make another album first.

Noel Gallagher's High Fying Birds - Council Skies Track By Track Podcast

