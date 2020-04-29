Noel Gallagher to share unreleased Oasis song Don't Stop...

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he found what he thought was a lost demo from the Manchester band, and he's due to release it at midnight.

Noel Gallagher is set to share previously unreleased Oasis material.

The former guitarist and songsmith of the Manchester band took to social media this morning to announce that he'd discovered an old CD containing the song Don't Stop... on an old demo which he thought was "lost forever".

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer has revealed he's set to share the track - of which he believes there's only one version of from a soundcheck in Hong Kong 15 years ago - at midnight tonight.

Gallagher began in a statement: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals the only thing he misses during lockdown

See his full post here:

The This Is The Place rocker added: "I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over.

"It'll be up on the internet from midnight.

The song is called: 'Don't Stop...'

"Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.

"You're welcome by the way."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher says Glastonbury 2020 cancellation was "for the best"

Meanwhile, rooting through old CDs and demos isn't the only thing Noel's been up to from lockdown.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his Funny How? podcast, he revealed he'd used stickers to create a decoupage effect and give his son's bedroom doors a "pop art" facelift.

"The whole project took me a couple of days, and they were great days," he recalled. “I haven’t done anything like that since I was at school.”

What started out as a little fun activity for the rocker and his sons became an obsession, as he admits he soon banished them to complete the task on his own and achieve a better finish, even sealing it with a clear varnish,

Sharing the image with Matt, he joked: "When I die, they’ll be worth literally hundreds of pounds",

He added: “Listen, if we ever leave this house, those bedroom doors are coming."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud