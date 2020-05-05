Noel Gallagher reveals the one time in his life he'd live again… and it’s not the 90s

The former Oasis rocker has discussed the time in his life that he enjoyed the most, and it's a lot more recent than you might expect.

Noel Gallagher has revealed the time of his life would go back and live again… and it’s not in the 90s.

The former Oasis rocker has been responsible for some of the biggest songs in the British songbook, and has played historic gigs such as Knebworth, but when asked which of his years he'd go back and experience again, he chose something much closer to home from 2016-17.

Asked on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast what year of his life he'd choose to relive again, Gallagher replied: "I think it would be the year, In fact I know what f***ing year it would be.

"It would be my 49th year [...] and I'll tell you why, because it was the year leading up to my 50th and that was a great - my 40s were f**king amazing. I was talking about this the other night. I f**king loved my 40s".

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer added: "I had a great decade and then that 49th year, finishing with my 50th. I think that was a f**king great year.".

"And I would relive that year just to relive the party," he mused, reminiscing about his Narcos-themed birthday bash, which boasted celeb guests in Bono a gatecrasher Madonna, and Russell Brand.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform at the Roskilde Festival on July 6, 2019. Picture: Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the podcast Noel also revealed he hated playing Wondewall when the song was at the height of its success because he hadn't worked out to play it with an acoustic guitar.

He recalled: "I can’t remember what year the tour was, but I remember the last gig being in Venezuela or Uruguay. I remember playing Wonderwall and thinking, ‘I’ll never play this f**king song again.' We could never get it right, do you know what I mean?”

He added: “When you see me now, I play acoustic guitar on all the songs which should have acoustic guitar right? And it f**king sounds great.

“The whole cycle of Wonderwall - and it was the biggest song EVER - it never dawned on me to play it on acoustic guitar. I used to play it on electric guitar and I f**king hated it. It was always too fast, and it was never […] It was f**king awful”.

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Listen to the episode in full here:

