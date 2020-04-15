Noel Gallagher's been doing a spot of decorating during lockdown

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker told Matt Morgan how he's spent his time at home by making a sticker collage on his son's bedroom door.

Noel Gallagher has been doing a spot of decoration while in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Oasis rocker has recently moved from London to a new home in Hampshire, and it seems to have given him an eye for interior design and arts and crafts.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his Funny How? podcast this week, he revealed he'd used stickers to create a decoupage effect and give his son's bedroom doors a "pop art" facelift.

"The whole project took me a couple of days, and they were great days," recalled. “I haven’t done anything like that since I was at school.”

What started out as a little fun activity for the Holy Mountain singer and his sons became an obsession, as he admits he soon banished them to complete the task on his own and achieve a better finish, even sealing it with a clear varnish which he ordered online.

Sharing the image with Matt, he joked: "When I die, they’ll be worth literally hundreds of pounds",

He added: “Listen, if we ever leaves this house, those bedroom doors are coming."

See his handiwork below, which Matt Morgan shared on Instagram with the caption: "Who did these pop-art decoupage walls of wonder? (That was a clue) Only Noel Banksy Gallagher @themightyi".

Fans were impressed by the Ballad of the Mighty I singer's handiwork, with yeah_detroit writing in the comments: "Noel Gallagher covers the Doors".

Meanwhile, Noel has said he's coped "extremely well” with the lockdown measures so far, but admitted he could see things start to wear thin from next week.

“I think we’re gonna hit wall this week," he revealed adding: "Even the novelty of writing has worn off".

Asked in a previous episode what he thought of Glastonbury being cancelled, Noel replied: I thought it’s for the best that it was cancelled.

"It wasn’t unexpected that it was going to get cancelled, and it’s better that it did."

However, quizzed about whether he stands to lose any money from the festival slot, the This Is The Place singer joked: "No, no, no. ‘Cause you don’t get paid anyway!”

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher says Glastonbury 2020 cancellation was "for the best"

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Listen to the latest of Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast here:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud