Noel Gallagher 'to record new song' for John Lennon tribute album

Noel Gallagher has reportedly been enlisted to record a new song for John Lennon's tribute album. Picture: 1. Press 2. Rowland Scherman/Getty Images

The former Oasis rocker has reportedly been enlisted by The Beatles legend's son Sean Ono Lennon to help celebrate what would have been his dad's 80th birthday.

The former Oasis rocker is a huge fan of The Beatles legend and has been asked by Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon to be a part of the record celebrating what would have been the icon's 80th birthday.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Gallagher has been recording his song at London’s Tileyard studios.

A source told the outlet: “Sean wanted Noel on board because of his love of The Beatles and John and also in recognition of the massive impact he’s had on the UK music scene over the last decades.”

Noel Gallagher has often cited Lennon and The Beatles as heavy influences of Oasis.

Their Don't Look Back In Anger single famously takes lines from John Lennon's conversation tapes, which were recorded just before he was shot dead outside his apartment building in 1980, while the song's piano introduction is also taken from Lennon's Imagine and Watching the Wheels.

Speaking on his recent (What's The Story) Morning Glory? track by track, Gallagher revealed: "I got this tape in the United States that had apparently been burgled from the Dakota Hotel and someone had found these cassettes. Lennon was starting to record his memoirs on tape. He's going on about 'trying to start a revolution from me bed, because they said the brains I had went to my head.'

"I thought, 'Thank you, I'll take that!'"

On Lennon's 80th birthday on Friday 9 October 2020 Noel shared a clip of himself singing his idol's song Mind Games taken, from his 1973 solo LP of the same name.

He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Johnny!"

Watch it here:

