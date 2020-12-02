Noel Gallagher recalls how John Lydon dissed brother Liam

Noel Gallagher, John Lydon and Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. Press 2. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images 3. Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker remembered the time the Sex Pistols frontman called Liam Gallagher Noel's singer and refused to acknowledge him.

Noel Gallagher has recalled when John Lydon dismissed his brother Liam.

The former Oasis rocker accused his estranged sibling and former bandmate of only being hard when his security guard is around him and used a story from the archives to prove his point.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper about an encounter they had with the ex-Sex Pistols frontman, he recalled: "I've had a few nights out with John Lydon, he's also one of my heroes, but I've also seen him be a f***ing a***, he just doesn't take s*** off anyone.

"I was out with him one night in LA and he wouldn't talk directly to Liam, he would say to me, 'Ask your singer what kind of make-up he's wearing.' Liam was literally six inches from him.'"

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais shares snaps for racy festive lingerie shoot

Meanwhile, Liam has maintained while on The Jonathan Ross show last month that Noel turned down £100 million for an Oasis reunion.

He also revealed that it won't happen because Noel doesn't see his part in their feud.

"I think we're both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he's not the problem," he told the ITV host.

"He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

"He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we'll move on... He needs to own his problem."

He added: "No, [I haven't spoken to him]. I don't think it's going to happen."

Watch Liam perform his Christmas single All You're Dreaming Of on the show:

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says Oasis rift is both he and Noel's fault