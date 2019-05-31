Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Rattling Rose track

The song is the next track to be taken from the former Oasis rocker's forthcoming Black Star Dancing EP.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a brand new track in Rattling Rose.

The song follows the former Oasis rocker's Black Star Dancing single, and both will feature on his forthcoming EP of the same name.

Noel Gallagher also revealed to Radio X that he'll release three EPs in total this year, with one having a "Mancunian-sounding record".

He told Johnny Vaughan: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it, while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’"

See the tracklist for Black Star Dancing, which is set for release on 14 June:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)



