QUIZ: Which Noel Gallagher solo album are you?

1 May 2019, 14:40 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 15:15

Noel Gallagher speaks at an intimate evening in London in October 2018
Noel Gallagher speaks at an intimate evening in London in October 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

As we wait for new material from the former Oasis rocker, ask yourself which of his solo efforts most reflects you.

Noel Gallagher is on the cusp of releasing new material and teased what could be lyrics from his new album this week.

Taking to Twitter, the former Oasis guitarist and songsmith shared an image with the words: "Nature is dancing but we ain't done yet".

Since then, the Manchester legend has confirmed new material will be coming on Thursday (2 May), bringing us closer to what could be his fourth LP.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Noel Gallagher's new solo album so far...

But before we hear new music from the Ballad of The Mighty I singer, test yourself on which of his albums most speaks to you so far.

Are you just like the self-titled Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut, more Chasing Yesterday or strictly a Who Built The Moon?

Find out in our quiz below:

