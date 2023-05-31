Noel Gallagher shares Open The Door, See What You Find

Noel Gallagher has shared a new track. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has shared the latest track to be taken from his fourth album, Council Skies, which is out this Friday 2nd June.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a new song.

Open The Door, See What You Find features The Smiths legend Johnny Marr and is the latest take to come from Noel's forthcoming Council Skies album, following Pretty Boy, Easy Now, Dead To The World and Council Skies.

Watch the official visualiser for the track below:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Open The Door, See What You Find (Official Visualiser)

Speaking about the track, Noel says: "Lyrically, the premise is that, at a certain point in your life you look in a mirror and you see all you've ever been and all you're ever going to be. It's about being happy with that. Being happy with where you are in life, with who you are, and where you're going. Life is good!"

Noel previously talked about the inspiration behind the title of his new album and its title track, revealing it came from Sheffield artist Pete Mckee.

Speaking on the Radio X Evening Show with Dan O'Connell, Noel explained: |The title comes from a book by the artist Pete McKee. I was writing the song which was to become Council Skies, but it wasn't called Council Skies. There's a bit in the song when I was writing it, where a phrase was missing - I didn't know what that phrase was gonna be."

He went on: "Pete's book happened to be on my coffee table at home. So I called him up and said, Can I use this title? And he said yeah. And I rewrote the song and then subsequently a lot of other things started to fall into place."

“It’s going back to the beginning," he also said of the title, which took him back to his days living on a council estate in Burnage. "Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be... that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

Noel Gallagher's fourth studio album, which is set for release this Friday 2nd June comes as the Manchester rocker embarks on live dates across the US, which will see him 26-date US tour with co-headliners Garbage.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer will also play a string of festival dates across the UK and a headline homecoming show at Wythenshawe, Manchester before going on to play his own UK arena dates in Autumn.

Noel Gallagher on his new album Council Skies and more

Noel Gallagher's Council Skies tracklist:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead to the World Open the Door, See What You Find Trying To Find a World That's Been and Gone: Part 1 Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is a Rich Man Think of a Number

