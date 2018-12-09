Noel Gallagher’s Best Quotes On Life

King of rock and master of the one-liner Noel Gallagher has given us decades of newsworthy gold. Here's a collection of some of his finest moments...

Noel Gallagher on playing Oasis songs... "They're my songs and I wrote them all by myself and I'm proud of them and I'm proud of what they mean to other people and I'm proud of where they sit with what I've done now." DIY, July 2011 Noel Gallagher in 2018. Picture: Roberto Finizio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on the legacy of Oasis... "Gone are the days when bands like The Smiths and The Jam would always be in the top ten. Oasis are probably the last of the big – and I use this term because I can’t think of another – ‘alternative’ bands to really make an impact on the country." Oasis in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on the Meaning of Life "Some people live their life...they worry about the destination. They worry about where they're going. I enjoy the trip. Wherever you're going is where you'll end up. Don't worry about that. Enjoy the scenery on the way." Noel Gallagher in 2018. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on drugs... "I really think that the legalization of drugs — taking a long-term view of it — over 25 years probably would be a great thing because it would take the romance and the rebel element out of it for kids. But that 25-year [period] would be fuckin' utter chaos and disaster and scandal after fuckin' drug-addled scandal." Rolling Stone, May 2015 Noel Gallagher live. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on fame... "Nothing bothers me more than when groups like Pearl Jam and Nirvana whine and moan and complain about life and being famous. Let me tell you, being famous is great! If you hate your job so much, why don't you fuckin' go work at a car wash or McDonald's or something?" Noel Gallagher. Picture: Niki Nikolova/GC Images/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on hip hop stars at Glastonbury... "Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?' I don't know about it. But I'm not having hip hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong." Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on hip hop in general "I despise hip hop. Loathe it. Eminem is an idiot and I find 50 Cent the most distasteful character I have ever crossed in my life." Noel Gallagher live in Glasgow, 2015. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on the 90s... "The 90s was not the beginning of something - it was the end of something. It was the end of the music business as we knew it. We were the last rock stars." Noel and Liam Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on Guitar Hero... "I always tell kids playing a guitar is not a video game, there is no level to get to. You’ll never master it and you’ll never complete the game... I’ve never played Guitar Hero myself. I suppose I’m a bit old-fashioned.” Noel Gallagher at the BRIT Awards. Picture: Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on what he'd say to God... "I'd say, "You've heard Don't Look Back In Anger?", and he'd say, "Of course". I'd say, 'Look it's me, let us in. I can play you a tune. I robbed some stuff, I took a lot of drugs, but I'm all right'." Noel Gallagher live on stage. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on his brother Liam... "Liam is... rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy. He's the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup." Noel and Liam Gallagher, 2003. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher on American crowds... "Americans are crazy. They have this fascination with throwing their shoes on stage. I've been to a lot of shows in me life, some good and some bad. But I was never moved to take off me shoes and throw it at the lead singer." Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images