Noel Gallagher wants John Squire for new album

John Squire and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Brian Rasic/Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

The star hopes he can get the Stone Roses guitar legend for the follow-up to Who Built The Moon?

Noel Gallagher says he'd like former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire to play on his next album.

The former Oasis legend is working on his fourth album with the High Flying Birds and while he hopes that he'd love for Squire to make a guest appearance, the musician can be "a bit aloof".

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, Gallagher said: "He’s a great guitarist, I’m always threatening to get him to play on one of my records, but I never get round to asking him. I will do. He’s a bit aloof.

“He’s a great artist, so he’ll be selling art if he’s got any sense.

"He used to work for an animation studio before he was in The Stone Roses. There was a kids TV programme, like a puppet thing, kind of like Trumpton, he worked in the studio that made that. He was an animator and model maker. He did all The Stone Roses art work.”

Squire worked at Cosgrove-Hall, the animation studios in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, who were best known for making Danger Mouse. The future Stone Roses guitarist worked on sets and props for the company's adaptation of The Wind In The Willows in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher claimes he's written a song that would fit nicely on a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.

He says: “I’ve got a song that I recently wrote that sounds f*****g great, it sounds like a spaghetti western, and it would be great in a Quentin Tarantino film, it’s brilliant, but the verses are really low and the chorus is really high.”

Gallagehr added: “I’m doing this album on my own. I’ve got a feeling that it will be very heavily guitar based. They’ll be pop songs but they’ll be a bit edgy."

Noel's last full-length album was 2017's Who Built The Moon?