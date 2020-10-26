Noel Gallagher wants John Squire for new album

26 October 2020, 10:29 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 10:31

John Squire and Noel Gallagher
John Squire and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Brian Rasic/Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

The star hopes he can get the Stone Roses guitar legend for the follow-up to Who Built The Moon?

Noel Gallagher says he'd like former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire to play on his next album.

The former Oasis legend is working on his fourth album with the High Flying Birds and while he hopes that he'd love for Squire to make a guest appearance, the musician can be "a bit aloof".

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, Gallagher said: "He’s a great guitarist, I’m always threatening to get him to play on one of my records, but I never get round to asking him. I will do. He’s a bit aloof.

“He’s a great artist, so he’ll be selling art if he’s got any sense.

"He used to work for an animation studio before he was in The Stone Roses. There was a kids TV programme, like a puppet thing, kind of like Trumpton, he worked in the studio that made that. He was an animator and model maker. He did all The Stone Roses art work.”

Squire worked at Cosgrove-Hall, the animation studios in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, who were best known for making Danger Mouse. The future Stone Roses guitarist worked on sets and props for the company's adaptation of The Wind In The Willows in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher claimes he's written a song that would fit nicely on a Quentin Tarantino soundtrack.

He says: “I’ve got a song that I recently wrote that sounds f*****g great, it sounds like a spaghetti western, and it would be great in a Quentin Tarantino film, it’s brilliant, but the verses are really low and the chorus is really high.”

Gallagehr added: “I’m doing this album on my own. I’ve got a feeling that it will be very heavily guitar based. They’ll be pop songs but they’ll be a bit edgy."

Noel's last full-length album was 2017's Who Built The Moon?

Latest Videos

Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton

Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia

Music News

Miley Cyrus and The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan

Miley Cyrus covered The Cranberries' Zombie and the band approve

Music News

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers

David Baddiel reveals how much he made from Three Lions streams last year

David Baddiel reveals what he made from Three Lions streams during England v Colombia

Music News

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Liam and Noel Gallagher in New York, May 2000

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Oasis

Who said it? Noel or Liam Gallagher?

QUIZ: Who said it: Noel or Liam Gallagher?

Quizzes

Anais Gallagher and her father Noel Gallagher in 2019

Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's comments on not wearing masks
Noel Gallagher and John Lennon

Noel Gallagher 'to record new song' for John Lennon tribute album
Noel Gallagher and Dizzee Rascal

Noel Gallagher has worked on a collaboration with Dizzee Rascal