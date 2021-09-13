Noel Gallagher admits brother Liam is the more successful solo artist

Noel Gallagher has admitted Liam is the more success solo artist. Picture: Twitter

By Radio X

The former Oasis rocker has talked about his brother's success and revealed the details of the making of his new album.

In words we thought we'd never hear, Noel Gallagher has conceded that his brother Liam is currently ahead of him in terms of success.

The former Oasis chief also praised Liam for carving out a successful solo career, and sounded happy about it.

Talking to Chris Evans in a recent interview on his podcast How to Wow, Noel said: "He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that."

He added: "So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher on stage together in Oasis. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns). Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

Liam Gallagher recently headlined major UK festivals like TRNSMT and Reading Festival, and Noel doesn't appear to have any bad blood about his brother's post-Oasis achievements.

“Liam’s doing his thing, he’s responsible for the legacy being what it is, he’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him." Noel later added.

He also offered some insight into the progress of his new album, saying that he's currently working in his "privately owned studio".

"It was opened in November last year so I’ve been writing a new record in there ever since."

Noel Gallagher performing at Bellahouston Park, Glasgow with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, 2016. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns). Picture: Getty

"I had side one completed before the summer holidays and just started the first track of side two today. It went pretty well, actually."

It'll be the first album of entirely new material released by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds since 2017's Who Built The Moon? which reached the top of the UK Album Charts.

NGHFB released two new tracks We're on Our Way Now and Flying on the Ground earlier this year however, as part of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Bird's first ever greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1.