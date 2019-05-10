Noel Gallagher includes new material on London Palladium setlist

The Oasis man played the legendary London venue last night and played tracks from his Black Star Dancing EP.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been playing some intimate shows this week and the former Oasis man has taken the opportunity to play some new material.

At the London Palladium last night (Thursday 9 May), Noel performed two songs from his new EP - the title track, Black Star Dancing and one of the other tracks, Rattling Rose. The two songs had been aired earlier this week at shows in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The Palladium show featured a set peppered with Oasis classics, including The Masterplan:

The London date closed with a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 classic All You Need Is Love.

Noel Gallagher talking to the crowd at the end of his gig at the London Palladium yesterday.



📷 isaune pic.twitter.com/tBkwiMPzYJ — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) May 10, 2019

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds setlist London Palladium, 10 May 2019

Holy Mountain

Fort Knox

It’s A Beautiful World

She Taught Me How To Fly

Black Star Dancing

Rattling Roses

Talk Tonight

The Importance Of Being Idle

Little By Little

Dead In The Water

The Mexican

If I Had A Gun…

Lock All The Doors

The Masterplan

Wonderwall

Half The World Away

Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Encore:

AKA… What A Life!

Don’t Look Back In Anger

All You Need Is Love

Noel Gallagher plays the Bonus Arena in Hull tonight (10 May).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release the Black Star Dancing EP on 14 June, but the 12” version of the lead track is now available to download digitally:

The extended 12" version of 'Black Star Dancing' is now available digitally! Have a listen here ▶︎ https://t.co/SCHnfratSQ

The track will be part of the 'Black Star Dancing' EP, released June 14th. pic.twitter.com/gVaYx7OOBZ — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) May 10, 2019

Earlier this week, Noel unveiled the video for Black Star Dancing, which sees the band perform the song at a 1970s working men’s club as per the TV show The Wheeltappers And Shunters Club.