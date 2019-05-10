Noel Gallagher includes new material on London Palladium setlist

10 May 2019, 11:24

Noel Gallagher performs live in May 2019
Noel Gallagher performs live in May 2019. Picture: Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Oasis man played the legendary London venue last night and played tracks from his Black Star Dancing EP.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been playing some intimate shows this week and the former Oasis man has taken the opportunity to play some new material.

At the London Palladium last night (Thursday 9 May), Noel performed two songs from his new EP - the title track, Black Star Dancing and one of the other tracks, Rattling Rose. The two songs had been aired earlier this week at shows in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The Palladium show featured a set peppered with Oasis classics, including The Masterplan:

The London date closed with a cover of The Beatles’ 1967 classic All You Need Is Love.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds setlist London Palladium, 10 May 2019

Holy Mountain
Fort Knox
It’s A Beautiful World
She Taught Me How To Fly
Black Star Dancing
Rattling Roses
Talk Tonight
The Importance Of Being Idle
Little By Little
Dead In The Water
The Mexican
If I Had A Gun…
Lock All The Doors
The Masterplan
Wonderwall
Half The World Away
Stop Crying Your Heart Out

Encore:

AKA… What A Life!
Don’t Look Back In Anger
All You Need Is Love

Noel Gallagher plays the Bonus Arena in Hull tonight (10 May).

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release the Black Star Dancing EP on 14 June, but the 12” version of the lead track is now available to download digitally:

Earlier this week, Noel unveiled the video for Black Star Dancing, which sees the band perform the song at a 1970s working men’s club as per the TV show The Wheeltappers And Shunters Club.

