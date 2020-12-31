Noel Gallagher shares New Year's message and new music

The former Oasis rocker has shared an early New Year's treat in the form of his We’re Gonna Get There In The End demo, calling it "apt for the times".

Noel Gallagher has shared a new demo ahead of New Year's Day.

The former Oasis rocker took to social media to share We’re Gonna Get There In The End, which he wrote during the coronavirus pandemic and believes is fitting for these times.

Listen to it here:

He wrote on social media: "Firstly let me wish everyone a Happy New Year.

"Things can only get better from here!! (saying that, they couldn’t get much worse could they?!) Anyway I’ve been writing and noodling recently and I’ve made a little demo of a tune that I wrote a couple of weeks ago and it actually came out sounding pretty good … the lyrics are quite apt for the times and I think I’d like to share it with you. The song is called ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’."

He added: "Hope your hangovers aren’t too horrific.

"Hopefully we’ll catch up soon.

PS. IT’S ONLY A DEMO.

ONWARDS."

It's not the only thing the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has gotten up to during the pandemic, also appearing on a special album to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the Manchester rocker recorded his song for the Beatles icon's son Sean Lennon at London’s Tileyard studios

A source told the outlet: "Sean wanted Noel on board because of his love of The Beatles and John and also in recognition of the massive impact he’s had on the UK music scene over the last decades."

