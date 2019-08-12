Noel Gallagher doesn't think he'll ever make up with abusive father Tommy

The former Oasis rocker and This Is The Place singer has revealed his father Tommy means very little to him and he doesn't think they'll ever reconcile.

The former Oasis rocker, his brother and bandmate Liam and their eldest brother Paul cut off all ties with Tommy Gallagher after years of abuse, which included physical violence towards their mother Peggy.

After the Gallagher matriarch divorced their father in 1986, the brothers have never looked back and Noel has suggested he has no regrets about his father not being in his life.

Asked by the Irish Independent if he will ever make up with his dad, the 52-year-old musician said: "I wouldn't have thought so, no. He doesn't mean anything to me.

"The bad stuff completely outweighs the good stuff. OK, he got me into supporting Man City. Thanks a lot. That's the least you could fucking do for me."

Noel is extremely very close to his mum Peggy and revealed she rarely calls him up on his behaviour unless he's slagging off his brother Liam.

When asked if he ever gets irate calls from his mother, Noel said: "Only the usual, you know, about Liam. That's about it. But it's like, once you get to a certain age it's - 'Mam, I'm not f**king 19 any more!'

"It goes back: once you leave home, mums don't have an opinion any more. If she is complaining about shit now, I'll say, 'You are fucking aware that I'm 52, OK? I'm sorry. Those days are over. Over'. But you know, parents are parents. I'll be the same with my kids. I'll be giving out to them when I'm Peggy's age."

It's unsurprising that Noel wont be told when it comes to his brother Liam, as he's pretty resolute about not reuniting or making up with his former bandmate.

Asked in a recent interview if he's past the point of making up with Liam he nodded, telling The Guardian: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

Noel also recently revealed that he's not sentimental when it comes to the music either, as he plans to sell the Oasis masters "to the highest bidder".

The Black Star Dancing rocker took part in an interview for Late Night with Seth Meyers where he discussed the fact the Manchester band's original recordings should be returning to him in the next five years.

Explaining what he intends to do when the time comes, he revealed: "Trust me, I will be selling mine to the highest bidder. Well, what am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? No, no, I’m gonna sell them.

He added. "I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket. And then I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s."

Talking to Radio X about his This Is The Place single and EP, Noel revealed that he called up Manchester poet Tony Walsh to ask him permission to use his title, which became famous after he was commissioned to write a poem following the Manchester terror attack.

