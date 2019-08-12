Noel Gallagher is moving to Hampshire after stabbings near his London home

The former Oasis rocker and This Is The Place singer has revealed he's moving his family out of the city because he's worried about their safety.

The former Oasis guitarist has opened up about stabbings which have taken place outside his home, and how they've contributed to his decision to move to the country.

”We’re just about to move out to Hampshire,” the This Is The Place singer told The Irish Independent. “We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

"One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the fucking day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off."

The Black Star Dancing singer - who shares daughter Anais with ex-wife Meg Matthews and sons Donavan and Sonny with wife Sara McDonald - added: "Anyway, our lad is 11 and is now coming to go to secondary school and we were just saying it would be too fucking stressful if he is on the Tube and he is coming home and he is being mugged for his phone. So we decided that we are going to go out to the country and put them to school in the country. We’ll just commute into London."

Noel isn't the only Gallagher brother who is concerned about the knife problem in the capital.

As reported by The Guardian, back in June the former Oasis rocker appeared on BBC News, where he slammed "the mayor" over the rise of fatal stabbings in the capital.

Speaking to the news channel, he said: "Every time you wake up in the morning, there’s some 16-year-old kid been knifed to death. I’ve got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out – it does worry me. I’ve got teenagers.”

He added: "I’d have a word with that mayor – he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that. The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, ‘London is open.’ What? Open for knife crime and dying and stuff?"

The Mayor of London soon responded to the Manchester rocker's criticism, telling Radio X: "I can understand why any parent - and I speak as a parent of teenage children as Liam Gallagher is - would be concerned about violent crime."

He continued: "We've got to make sure we use that energy to try and save lives in our city. That's not just us from city hall, but those concerned to help me lobby the government. We've lost over the last eight, nine years 3,500 police officers, 3,500 community support officers. In the last three years since I've been there, we've invested unlike the previous eight more than £230 million in our police from council tax increases and business rates increases..."

The Labour politician concluded: "So if Liam Gallagher and others want to work with me to lobby the government, honestly the more hands that get involved, the more voices that get involved the better.

