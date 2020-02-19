Molly Moorish reveals she's not in contact with Oasis uncle Noel Gallagher

The daughter of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed she's lost touch with her uncle and her dad's estranged brother Noel.

The daughter of Liam Gallagher and Lisa Moorish has talked to Grazia about meeting her father for the first time in 2018, and has suggested it's had a knock-on effect with her relationship with her uncle Noel.

"We don’t 'not speak' but we don’t speak, if that makes sense," said Molly of the former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter.

Though it appears there is no bad blood, the student said the lack of contact: "wasn’t my decision"

However, it is clear that Molly's relationship with her father is stronger than ever, as she revealed she asks the Wall of Glass singer for advice on her love life.

"I go to him for boy advice," she told the magazine. "He’ll be like, 'Stay away from that one...'"

Molly even revealed that she's looking to get her surname changed to Gallagher by deedpoll, after she changed her name to Molly Moorish Gallagher on her Instagram.

Molly also revealed that her father and mother seem to have buried the hatchet, choosing to spend her 21st birthday at The Groucho club together.

It wasn't always, so rosy, however.

2017 saw Lisa Moorish shut down Liam's Twitter rant against his brother, when he attempted to blame him for not turning up to the One Love Manchester concert.

When Liam suggested Noel would rather go on holiday rather than performing at the Manchester Arena attack benefit concert, she replied: "Maybe he's busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM."

Her tweet was later deleted, but the actress and singer was keen to drive her point home by sharing a photo of Noel with Liam's daughter on Instagram, writing: "Uncle Noel @themightyi with my beautiful girl @mollymoorish #FAMILYFIRST Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon! @saspg (sic)"

The Wall of Glass singer also shares his 20-year-old son Lennon with ex-wife Patsy Kensit, his 18-year-old son Gene with second wife Nicole Appleton, and six-year-old daughter Gemma whom he fathered with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.



