Noel Gallagher mocks brother Liam's weight during lockdown

12 May 2020, 15:45 | Updated: 12 May 2020, 15:54

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has poked fun at his brother and accused him of piling on the pounds during the pandemic.

Noel Gallagher has mocked his brother Liam and suggested he's gained weight during lockdown.

The former Oasis rocker appeared on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast this week, where he talked about everything from his estranged brother to giving up cocaine.

Asked if he wishes he'd gone more crazy as a rock star, Noel quipped: "Our kid has gone all Demis Roussos at the minute, ain't he?"

He added: "He's not f***ing isolating from the sweet trolley is he?"

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals 'brutal' panic attacks due to cocaine use in 1990s

The 52-year-old rocker also revealed he'd have a massive problem if he ever went bald and he thinks "hats are for dicks".

He recalled: "I was once asked, 'Would you rather be a fat Rod Stewart or a bald Mick Jagger?'"

When Matt Morgan mused that The Stones are cooler, he replied: "Baldness though mate is the biggest fear. I'd rather be a fat Rod Stewart."

Noel might not be a fan of his brother's lockdown look, but it turns out he doesn't mind a bit of Nirvana, citing About a Girl and Sliver as some of the tracks he likes.

The This Is The Place singer also revealed once and for all that he's not a Tory, replying: "No, I don't vote. I don't vote. I've never voted Tory in my f***ing life, but I hate The Labour Party as much as I hate the Torys now."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher reveals the one time in his life he'd live again… and it’s not the 90s

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast
Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest of Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast here:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud

