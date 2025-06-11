Watch the video for Noel Gallagher & Mantra Of The Cosmos' Domino Bones collab

Noel Gallagher features on Mantra Of The Cosmos' new track. Picture: Matt Crockett, Andrzej Liguz/Neil Cooper

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis guitarist featured on the song from the supergroup, which was previously only available as a limited vinyl release.

Mantra Of The Cosmos' song with Noel Gallagher has been made available to stream.

The Oasis rocker previously lent his vocals to the supergroup's track, Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous), which was released exclusively as a limited edition vinyl.

Now the collaboration with the band - comprised of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis) and Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape)- is available to listen to online,

Watch its official video, which was filmed by Zak Starkey using his four-year-old daughter’s toys and edited by Nick Franco at 1185Films, below:

Mantra of the Cosmos - Domino Bones ( Official),

Previously speaking of their track, Gallagher said: "Mantra Of The Cosmos is like Dylan, Dali and Ginsberg on a rocket ship to the moon to have it with the Clangers.”

Starkey said of the collaboration: "It’s not every day that the greatest songwriter of my generation – not to mention Shaun, the greatest beat poet of our times – sends a tune to me, and I was in a daze for a bit cos it’s not something you want to f*** up! It came together great – everyone digs it!"

The psychedelic video release comes after The Who caused a stir by parting ways with their drummer Zak Starkey.

It all began when there were reports of the band parting ways with their sticksman since 1995 last month, which were soon denied. Much to everyone's confusion, soon after the band shared a press release assuring fans that Starkey was "not being asked to step down from The Who."

However, less than a month later Starkey once again became persona non grata. A message issued on The Who's official Instagram read: "After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best."

It added: "Scott Devours who has worked with Roger's solo band will join The Who for our Final shows."

Zak Starkey hit back at the announcements and revealed he'd been asked to make a statement lying about quitting the band to work on other projects.

The following month the drummer revealed he'd had a long and amicable chat with The Who frontman, who had told him he had not been "fired" from the band, but "retired" to work on his own projects.

However, he's since maintained that he was "fired" not "retired" by The Who Hinting at the fact he may have been let go for poor performance at one of their gigs, he added: "Dropping two beats on our second show is not a firing offence - I’ve watched the show on tv I can’t see where I dropped them - I looked everywhere- it’s the who ffs if it was perfect it would be so f***ing boring".

