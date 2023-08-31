Noel Gallagher’s homecoming Wythenshawe Park show will be made available to stream
31 August 2023, 17:42
The former Oasis rocker's epic set at Wythenshawe Park will be available on demand for fans worldwide thanks to On Air.
Fans will be able to experience Noel Gallagher’s recent homecoming gig.
The former Oasis rocker played a special set at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday 27th August, treating the crowds to hits from across his solo career including his latest album Council Skies, and a selection of classic tracks from the iconic Manchester band.
Now, leading streaming platform On Air have announced the release of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Manchester gig, making it available on demand for fans worldwide.
Recorded in stunning 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, the band’s August Bank Holiday sold out show is available to pre-purchase now and will be available to stream from 21st September.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' epic, sold-out homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park will be made available to stream from Sept 21st via @on_air_events!— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) August 31, 2023
Available worldwide with unlimited rewatches, get your tickets here: https://t.co/hWzoF2P65u pic.twitter.com/oGDmGy4zP2
Jakub Krampl, On Air CEO, said: “If there are two things that go hand in hand, its Noel Gallagher and Manchester, so when we had the opportunity to partner with the band on this iconic homecoming gig we jumped at the chance.
“For fans who want to relive the performance, or those that were unable to get tickets for whatever reason – we’re confident that the stream will give them front row access with the best quality sound and video.”
With tickets starting from just £8.99, once purchased, fans can enjoy the show on repeat via the On Air website, mobile and TV apps for up to two years. Tickets are available now on the On Air website: https://onair.events/
This winter will also see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds play dates across December. See his December dates below.
See Noel Gallagher's 2023 Arena dates:
- Thu 14th Dec 2023 London OVO Arena Wembley
- Fri 15th Dec 2023 Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Sun 17th Dec 2023 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Mon 18th Dec 2023 Leeds, First Direct Arena
- Wed 20th Dec 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thu 21st Dec 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena