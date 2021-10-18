Noel Gallagher once snuck a look at Bryan Ferry's manhood at the urinal

The former Oasis guitarist has revealed he was once beside the Roxy Music frontman in a toilet stall and couldn't resist taking a look.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he once took a sneaky look at Bryan Ferry’s penis while standing next to him at the urinals - but wasn’t jealous of what the Roxy Music frontman had under his trousers.

As reported by Bang Showbiz,the former Oasis rocker was asked if he’d ever spied on another celebrity’s manhood at the urinal and he admitted that he couldn’t resist taking a peek when he ended up sharing a toilet with the Love Is the Drug icon.

Noel explained on The Matt Morgan Podcast: "I can’t remember it being significantly remarkable either way. Let’s put it this way, I wasn’t a jealous guy! This was a long time ago.

"I saw him in the street the other day, actually, wearing a mask in the street, a f***ing COVID mask."

Never one to hold back, the 54-year-old also shared how he always sleeps naked, because it gets "too hot"at night next to his wife Sara MacDonald.

"I sleep mostly naked these days, said the musician. "It’s too hot these days in bed for me. I’m almost always naked, I might have a sexy string vest on up top, if I’m going to make a move on Sara.”

Meanwhile, in words we thought we’d never hear, Noel recently praised brother Liam’s career and sounded happy about his success.

Speaking on the How to Wow podcast, Noel said: "He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that."

He added: "So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment.”

Noel couldn't have been more right about his brother, since his brother recently announced two massive solo gigs at Knebworth for next year.

Meanwhile, Noel is also currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s Who Built The Moon in his “privately owned” studio.

NGHFB released two new tracks We're on Our Way Now and Flying on the Ground earlier this year as part of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Bird's first ever greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1.

He also took time out of his busy schedule to take part in a Radio X Residency, where he presented his own show alongside Matt Morgan.

