"It's gonna be OK": Lewis Capaldi finally met Noel Gallagher at Mad Cool Festival...

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher. Picture: PAUL BERGEN/AFP/Getty Images & Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Someone You Loved singer has revealed he's finally met the former Oasis rocker. Find out what he said here...

Lewis Capaldi has finally met Noel Gallagher after their banter-filled feud.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and the former Oasis rocker have been going back and forth for weeks after Gallagher took part in a Radio X interview where he slagged off the star.

Now, it appears the pair have appeared to bury the hatchet, with Capaldi revealing they've met and even shared a hug.

“I met him. I actually met him at Mad Cool Festival," Capaldi told BBC Scotland.

The Maybe singer added: “I gave him a big hug and whispered in his ear ‘It’s gonna be OK’. He was wriggling, but I pinned him and said ‘Noel!, I’m here and it’s gonna be fine'”.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi's Chewbacca mask set to fetch over £5k in auction for Frightened Rabbit charity

Noel wasn't the only Gallagher he met, however, with videos emerging of Lewis watching the Ballad of the Mighty I singer's set with none other than his daughter Anaïs.

Watch the video of the pair jokingly shouting "dad!" during Gallagher's set here:

Capaldi first responded to the Manchester legend's jibes with a series of hilarious reaction videos on Instagram, before Noel hit back with a video of his own and called the singer a "daftie".

But the banter was far from over.

Capaldi hit the headlines during his TRNSMT 2019 festival set on Sunday (14 July), where he walked on stage in a Chewbacca mask - a reference to an interview where Noel brutally referred to him as the Star Wars character.

He then went on to cover Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger, dedicating it to his "dear, dear father," also changing the song's title to “Don't Chewbac In Anger”.

Watch the moment here:

So @LewisCapaldi dedicated Don’t Look Back In Anger to his “dear father” @noelgallagher @trnsmt after Noel called him Chewbacca. Your move, Noel! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zWpIalmxbY — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) July 14, 2019

The singer also previously changed his profile picture on Twitter to himself as Chewbacca, and changed his name to Chewis Capaldi.

In a positive twist to the tail, a festival worker from TRNSMT had Lewis sign the now famous Chewbacca mask from his set, and put it up for auction - with the proceeds going to Frightened Rabbit's Tiny Minds charity, which was set up after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison sadly lost his life to suicide.

Watch the video who started it all here:

VIDEO: Elderly woman spotted on shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set