Noel Gallagher keeps a cardboard cutout of Pep Guardiola for inspiration

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has called the Man City manager his "idol" and revealed he uses him to inspire his songwriting.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he keeps a cardboard cutout of Pep Guardiola.

The former Oasis rocker's fondness for the Man City gaffer is no secret, with Gallagher a regular at his beloved team's matches.

However, speaking in a recent podcast, the Manchester legend admitted that he thinks of Guardiola as a "hero" and uses his cutout to inspire his songwriting.

"I’ve got one cutout in the studio overseeing the tactical analysis of the songs," he said In Theo Delaney's Life Goals Podcast. I’ve got one in the kitchen at home just to freak people out when they come in. He’s an idol for me, actually. And a great man."

Check out a photo of the cutout in question here:

The eight goals of @NoelGallagher's life with music to match #MCFC



Part 1 https://t.co/eBmUSOL1EI



Part 2 https://t.co/J57L1l0vaU



left to right Noel, Pep, Theo. pic.twitter.com/S8DXmJb3HD — Life Goals with Theo Delaney (@LifeGoalsTD) September 6, 2021

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer also revealed that the pair shared texts messages after Man City games and share their hopes for the team ahead of each season.

Gallagher revealed: "On the eve of the kick-off of the second season, not like the night before, the week before, I text him, ‘Good luck, what do you reckon?’

"He text me back, ‘We’re gonna win the league. Trust me, we’re gonna win, I’ve seen it in training.’ And we won by 17 points."

The 52-year-old singer added: "Last season when we were 12th or something, Liverpool were so strong, we had the pandemic, we’d been beaten by Tottenham and then drew against West Brom. Me and Pep always text on a Monday, he went, ‘What do you reckon?’ I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the FA Cup and things like that.’

"He goes, ‘It’s only November. I am a thousand percent sure that when it comes down to it we’re going to be there at the end.’ I was like, ‘Good for you because no one else does.’ And bit by bit we clawed it back and then we were so far ahead it was unbelievable".

Meanwhile, this month sees the release of the upcoming documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996, which charts the Manchester band's two record-breaking gigs on 10 and 11 August 1996, where they played to over a quarter of a million fans.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 poster. Picture: Press

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, the film marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic live concerts in British history, letting the music and fans' experiences to drive the narrative.

As explained in a press release: "Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive, and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.