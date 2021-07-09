Noel Gallagher: If England win Euro 2020 they'll be nothing to moan about

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker spoke to Radio X this week and discussed England's chances of winning Euro 2020.

Noel Gallagher has questioned if the English would have anything left to moan about if we won Euro 2020.

The former Oasis rocker took part in Radio X's According To Google, which saw him answer some of the most asked questions about him on the internet.

But we couldn't let him go without asking one of the biggest questions on the nation's lips right now: Is football coming home?

"I don't know. We can't call it yet," said the We're On Our Way Now singer. "Can't call it, but they're a likeable bunch of chaps the England team.

"Are they gonna win it? I think if England do win it, what the f***'s everyone gonna have to moan about then? What's gonna happen then? That's it. It's done! Can't moan about anything."

He added: "Well good luck to them anyway!"

READ MORE: Why is Noel Gallagher called The Chief?

Noel Gallagher with England fans inset. Picture: (L-R) 1. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images 2. Stefano Broli/Radio X

READ MORE: Bonehead cried the first time Noel Gallagher played Champagne Supernova

Gallagher, who recently marked 10 years as a solo artist with a greatest hits album Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 - 2021, didn't stop there.

Asked why he's referred to as 'The Chief,' he recalled: "This goes back to being at school. I used to call everybody 'chief'.

"And then I think it was Guigs, who was Oasis' bass player, who started to call me 'Chief', I guess because I was the band leader. So everybody just started to call me 'The Chief'.

He also revealed what guitar he plays, whether he sees himself as Irish and if he has shares in Man City!

Watch our whole video above to find out the answer to all these things and more.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 - 2021) is out now.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher is planning "tour of Oasis songs"