Noel Gallagher Goes Hacienda On It's A Beautiful World Remix EP

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The track has been remixed by Hacienda nightclub residents Mike Pickering and Graeme Park, and DJ Andrew Weatherall for a new EP.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have harked back to Manchester's Hacienda days on the new High Flying Birds It's A Beautiful World Remix EP.

The single - which comes from the former Oasis rocker's third LP Who Built The Moon? - has been remixed by legendary Hacienda nightclub residents Mike Pickering and Graeme Park and electronica/house DJ Andrew Weatherall, who put his own vocal mix and darker dub on the psychedelic track, featuring scissor player Charlotte Marionneau.

Listen to them here:

It’s A Beautiful World (Andrew Weatherall Vocal Remix)

It’s A Beautiful World (Andrew Weatherall Dub Remix)

It’s A Beautiful World (Mike Pickering Graeme Park Hacienda Mix)

It’s A Beautiful World (Mike Pickering Graeme Park Hacienda Instrumental Mix)

See the Who Built The Moon? remix EP tracklisting:

Meanwhile, Radio X are set to host a special gig with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Gallagher and his band will play they intimate gig for Radio X at Watford Colosseum on Monday 14 May in support of Radio X's charity, Global's Make Some Noise.

Radio X Presents... Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will see the band - who have set out on a huge UK arena tour - perform for just 2,000 fans at the historic venue, with Noel returning to the stage for the first time since Oasis played there in February 2002.

