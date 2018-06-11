Noel Gallagher Shares Video For God Help Us All (Demo)

See the brand new Ste McGregor-directed visuals for the B-Side to his It's A Beautiful World single.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have shared the lyric video for his God Help us All (Demo) in a Radio X exclusive.

The track comes from the B-Side of It's A Beautiful World, which was the second single to be taken from his third solo album, Who Built The Moon?

Watch the Ste McGregor-directed video here:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon? debuted at the UK top spot when it was released in 2017, achieving gold certification in less than two weeks of its release, and scoring Gallagher a hat-trick of solo chart-topping albums.

The album, which included lead single Holy Mountain, also gave the Oasis songsmith a record-breaking consecutive 10 chart-topping studio albums.

Buy Noel Gallagher's No.1 Who Built The Moon? album here and at noelgallagher.com