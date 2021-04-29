Noel Gallagher confirms Oasis Knebworth documentary is on the way

Noel Gallagher has confirmed a Knebworth documentary is being released. Picture: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic shows, which saw the Manchester band play two nights at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday and 10 Sunday 11 August 1996.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic shows, which saw the Manchester band play to 280,000 fans across two nights at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday and 10 Sunday 11 August 1996.

After it was reported that Noel and his brother Liam had set up a company called Kosmic Kyte for "motion picture production activities," fans began to speculate that a biopic on the brothers could be in the works.

However, speaking to the BBC, Noel Gallagher revealed: "There’s a lot of stories in the press about it being a film company for a biopic, which of course it’s not".

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in 1997 we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

"But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.“I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great."

The news comes after Noel announced his plans to celebrate a decade of his solo career with the release of a Noel Gallagher's Flying Birds greatest hits album.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is a definitive 18-track package, which will feature songs from Noel's solo career, from his 2011 eponymous debut, its 2015 follow-up, Chasing Yesterday, 2017's Who Built The Moon? and more.

It will also feature two new tracks, including We're On Our Way Now, which you can listen to here:

Noel said of the news: "10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! ... just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!"

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table.” He continues. "It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got Vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

Back The Way We Came Vol 1 (2011-2021) is also available on limited edition deluxe formats with a bonus disc including previously unreleased acoustic versions, remixes, instrumentals and a demo.

Curated and compiled entirely by Noel Gallagher, the tracklisting for Back The Way We Came also features songs from Noel's three EPs, Black Star Dancing, This Is The Place and Blue Moon Rising.

There will also be a limited edition numbered, hand pressed, coloured double LP with an exclusive art print released for Record Store Day on 12 June.

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

