Noel Gallagher has worked on a collaboration with Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal has revealed that the Oasis rocker laid down a hook for him. Picture: 1. Press 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The east London rapper, whose new album E3 AF is out this week, revealed that he's enlisted the help of the Oasis rocker on new material.

Noel Gallagher has featured on a Dizzee Rascal track.

The Fix Up Look Sharp rapper - who is set to release his new album, E3 AF, later this week - revealed that he asked the former Oasis guitarist to lay down a hook on one of his songs.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Dizzee said: “I’ve already started on my next album, I’ve got a little something with Noel Gallagher.

"Right now, it’s being mixed. That’s one name.

"I’m just experimenting, I’ve bought a bunch of new keyboards, a bunch of new hardware and I’m just experimenting with stuff, I’ve recorded a few bits."

Speaking earlier this year, he talked about his reason for asking the Manchester rocker for the collab.

"I hit up Noel 'cause over the years I've always hit him up for something, whether advice or whatever. I thought, 'It's Noel Gallagher, why don't I get him on a hook, or do a song with him.'

"It would be good to have Noel Gallagher on a hook.

"Man, if we could make that work, that'd be sick."

Earlier this year Dizzee - who is a staple at Glastonbury Festival - explained why he deserves to headline the world-famous Somerset event.

Speaking to The Guardian Weekend magazine, he said: "I was supposed to play Glastonbury this year. At this point they need to hurry up and just let me headline that thing. Those sets I played on the Pyramid stage [...] got me a headlining reaction - bigger than the actual headliners."

He added: "That's the thing about my sets - there's not a lot of downtime, not a lot of dip, it's just energy all the way through."

The 35-year-old rapper also revealed that while he's grateful for the fans who have stayed with him throughout his career, he most enjoys seeing "the young ones" on the front row at festivals.

"... The one thing I like about coming back to the festival each year, it's always the young ones at the front," he told the magazine.

"As much as I appreciate the fanbase that have followed me from the beginning, it's the younger ones who have the energy to be smashed around by the bass, standing right in front of the speakers."

Despite gigs and festivals being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dizzee is "optimistic" and not to "stressed out" because he thinks there's a lot of other things going on.

He said: "When the first shows started getting cancelled, I just accepted it: that's that, then. My thing is, the sun's out and I'm not dead."

So I'm not too stressed out. There are a lot more important things going on for other people."Live shows will come back but I can still go on the radio, my album's still coming out, I can still reach people. I'm surprised at how positive I'm feeling."

