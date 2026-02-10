Noel Gallagher on BRITs Songwriter award: "I’m not sure how I’ve got away with that one"

Noel Gallagher at the first Oasis Live '25 tour date in Cardiff, 4th July 2025. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Oasis legend also claims he'll "have it out on the red carpet" with anyone who suggests he doesn't deserve the honour!

Noel Gallagher claims he'll "have it out on the red carpet" with anyone who disagrees with him receiving the Songwriter Of The Year honour at the upcoming BRIT Awards.

The Oasis star will accept the prize at Manchester's Co-op Live on 28th February, and while the musician admitted he's not sure how he's "got away" with winning the accolade, he is prepared to go up against any haters at the event.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "I haven’t written a song for two years. I’m not sure how I’ve got away with that one but I’ll take it.

"To be honest I think they were just desperate to get someone from Oasis up there because it’s Manchester. Our kid said he’s not going."

Asked why he has won the award when he hasn't penned any new tracks since 2023's Council Skies album, he said: "Well, I think the Brits is all based on record sales.

"We sold a million records last year. Didn’t even get off the couch and I’m not sure there’s a songwriter that can match that.

"But you know, if anybody’s got a problem with it, meet me there. We’ll have it out on the red carpet."

Noel joked: "If any of those wet-wipe songwriting teams, all 11 of them, want to write a song between the lot of them, want to have it out on the red carpet, I’m there."

Gallagher isn't expected to reunite with his younger brother Liam Gallagher at the BRITs, following their epic, 41-date Oasis Live '25 comeback tour last year.

But the siblings will meet in London on 22nd March, when their beloved Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Asked whether Liam will accompany him to the BRITS, Noel revealed: "We’re just organising tickets for the Carabao Cup Final today, but no, I haven’t spoken to him about that."

BRIT Awards bosses confirmed earlier this month that Noel will be given the Songwriter Of The Year prize at this year's event.

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee, said: ⁠"For more than three decades, Noel has crafted songs that have become part of our collective story - bold, brilliant, and always recognisable.

"His songs have soundtracked memories for multiple generations and defined the spirit of British music globally.

"Honouring Noel as Songwriter of the Year celebrates a remarkable body of work and a creative force that continues to connect and inspire artists and fans worldwide."