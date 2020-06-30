Noel Gallagher: Bonehead is "maybe the most appalling singer I've ever heard"

Noel Gallagher and former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs.

The former Oasis rocker looked back on the early days of Oasis and revealed the guitarist isn't gifted when it comes to vocal talent.

Noel Gallagher has labelled Bonehead one of the worst singers he's ever heard.

The former Oasis member - who's real name is Paul Arthurs - is best known for being the Manchester band's rhythm guitarist and one of their founding members.

However, speaking on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast earlier this month, Gallagher revealed they tried to have Bonehead on lead vocals for a song or two.

When referring to The Beatles and how they always used to have "one [song] for Ringo," Gallagher revealed: “We were always going to have one for Bonehead."

He added: "We tried to do it on both albums and it turned out sh*t, which I know is kind of the point right, but it was like really sh*t.

"And I kid you f***ing not, [he was] maybe the most appalling singer I’ve ever heard in my entire life”.

“APP-AL-LING. No sense of anything."

Noel also looked back at the first time he heard his brother Liam sing,

Asked if his estranged sibling used to sing along to the radio at home, Noel replied: "No. Not at all. No. The first time I ever heard him sing was on stage in the f***ing Boardwalk and I was like, ‘Oh he sounds like Ian Brown’.

“But then you know, the songs lent themselves to that, do you know what I mean? And then they asked me to join and [I thought] I’ll take it from here thank you very much!"

Asked whether he thought his brother was good straight away, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer recalled: "As the songs got better, he got better.

"When I started writing the songs, I was writing songs and quickly sussed out the entire key structure was too low for Liam," the Manchester rocker recalled.

“So when you hear the early stuff the songs are not very good and he’s not very good, but as I’m starting to write better songs for him, we all got better at the same time".

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast.

