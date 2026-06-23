Noel Gallagher backs Wonderwall becoming England's 2026 World Cup Anthem: “It belongs to the people”

Noel Gallagher with England football players (L-R) Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane inset. Picture: Matt Crockett, DC Photo / Crystal Pix

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has reacted to his song being sung after England's victory against Croatia.

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Noel Gallagher supports his Oasis hit Wonderwall becoming England's anthem during their 2026 World Cup bid. The 1995 classic was sung by 20,000 England fans following the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia last Wednesday (17th June). The viral moment, which saw players such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sing along to the crowd's rendition of the Britpop classic, was shared by ITV Football's official X account alongside the caption: "What a moment! "Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team".

What a moment! 😍



Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

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There's since been a call to make the single England's 2026 World Cup Anthem.

Now, during an interview with The Sun, lifelong Man City fan Gallagher has reacted to the moment, saying: “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

According to the outfit, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans and they were singing. That was special.

"I think it’s one of them moments — just a memory now — it’s gone. You never get that moment back. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time."

Newcastle defender Dan Burn added: “Singing Wonderwall with the fans was an amazing moment for me.”

England face off against Ghana tonight at Boston Stadium with kick-off at 9pm (BST).

Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

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