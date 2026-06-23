Noel Gallagher backs Wonderwall becoming England's 2026 World Cup Anthem: “It belongs to the people”

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
23 June 2026, 16:22 | Updated: 23 June 2026, 16:30
The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has reacted to his song being sung after England's victory against Croatia.
What a moment! 😍— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026
Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BH
Read more:
There's since been a call to make the single England's 2026 World Cup Anthem.
Now, during an interview with The Sun, lifelong Man City fan Gallagher has reacted to the moment, saying: “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”
According to the outfit, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans and they were singing. That was special.
"I think it’s one of them moments — just a memory now — it’s gone. You never get that moment back. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time."
Newcastle defender Dan Burn added: “Singing Wonderwall with the fans was an amazing moment for me.”
England face off against Ghana tonight at Boston Stadium with kick-off at 9pm (BST).
Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)
Read more: