Noel Gallagher compares American audiences to unimpressed sheep in Oasis days

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has reminisced about the making of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory album and joked about his time at Rockfield Studios.

Noel Gallagher has joked that recording in front of a field of unimpressed sheep prepared him for playing America.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter stayed with the band at the residential Rockfield Studios to record their second album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and reminisced about his time at the Welsh farm.

Talking about laying his part down for Wonderwall, the Manchester rocker told The Times: I remember looking out at this row of sheep.

"They were staring blankly at me while I was singing and they didn't look very impressed. It certainly prepared me for audiences in America."

READ MORE: What did Oasis play at their last ever show?

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Little by Little by Oasis?

Looking back at the band's infamous fight at the iconic studios, he maintains it came about from Liam bringing back a crowd of people from the pub.

"I was in that studio to work, not to f*** about," the Don't Look Back In Anger singer recalled.

"Drinking can wait. You're trying to follow up Definitely Maybe, you've just written Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall, and you can feel it, you know it's your time, this is important.

"Then Liam brought back a load of f***ing idiots from the pub and they're wandering around, fiddling with guitars and listening to songs nobody had heard yet. I said to Liam, 'Get these idiots out of here.'

"Of course he wouldn't, so chaos ensued."

READ MORE - Noel Gallagher: Bonehead is "maybe the most appalling singer I've ever heard"

Noel has previously looked back on when he first heard his brother Liam sing.

Asked on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast if he used to hear his estranged sibling singing along to the radio at home, Noel replied: "No. Not at all. No. The first time I ever heard him sing was on stage in the f***ing Boardwalk and I was like, ‘Oh he sounds like Ian Brown’.

"But then you know, the songs lent themselves to that, do you know what I mean? And then they asked me to join and [I thought] I’ll take it from here thank you very much!"

READ MORE- "Love you long time": Liam Gallagher wishes brother Noel Happy Birthday