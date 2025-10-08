Watch Courteney Cox drum to Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit

Friends star Courteney Cox and Nirvana. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

The Friends star shared a video of her drumming along to the iconic Nirvana single.

Courteney Cox has shared a clip of her drumming along to a classic Nirvana track.

The actor- who's best known for playing Monica in 90s sitcom Friends - just dialled up the nostalgia another notch by accompanying Smells Like Teen Spirit on the drums from home.

Cox, who's also known for playing the role of Gale Weathers in Scream, shared a short clip her showing off her best percussion skills, by playing along to the chorus of the hit 1991 single.

She captioned the video: "Almost there!Thanks to my mood booster / conductor @officedrummer #smellsliketeenspirit"

Fans and fellow celebrities were impressed in the comments section, with TV chef Jamie Oliver writing: "Yes sister yes haha" and more than one writing: "MONICA BANG" in reference to a classic Friends scene where Monica accidentally hit her nephew Ben's head.

Monica Bang! | Friends | Comedy Central Africa

Smells Like Teen Spirit isn't the only rock song Cox has covered either, also sharing her attempt on AC/DC's Black In Black earlier this year.

The actress isn't discriminating among the genres either and in July also shared her attempt at learning Justin Bieber's Daisies single.

Cox - who has been partnered with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid since 2013 and is close friends with Ed Sheeran - is no stranger to those in the music biz.

She's also fond of playing the piano from time to time and has covered everyone from the legendary Elton John to her pal Sheeran.

Ahead of her Friends fame, she was selected to star in Bruce Springsteen's iconic 1984 Dancing In The Dark video and last year, she recreated the moment as part of a viral trend where TikTok users shared how their parents danced in the '80s.

Watch her nostalgic take on the trend, which saw her rip off her hoodie, to reveal herself wearing a version of the same top as she did in the original video.

