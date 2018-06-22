VIDEO: This Kid Would Give Kurt Cobain A Run For His Money....

Watch the young muscian and grunge fan cover the band's Pennyroyal Tea track.

Footage of a 10-year-old playing Nirvana has surfaced online, and he's a chip off the old block.

Young Charlie Tomlin is a big grunge fan, and he writes his own songs as well as covering some of his favourite tracks.

Watch his rendition of Pennyroyal Tea- which comes from their third and final album, In Utero.

Kurt would be proud!

Watch Kurt Cobain sin the track at Nirvana's MTV Unplugged gig: