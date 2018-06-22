VIDEO: This Kid Would Give Kurt Cobain A Run For His Money....
22 June 2018, 12:00
Watch the young muscian and grunge fan cover the band's Pennyroyal Tea track.
Footage of a 10-year-old playing Nirvana has surfaced online, and he's a chip off the old block.
Young Charlie Tomlin is a big grunge fan, and he writes his own songs as well as covering some of his favourite tracks.
Watch his rendition of Pennyroyal Tea- which comes from their third and final album, In Utero.
Kurt would be proud!
Watch Kurt Cobain sin the track at Nirvana's MTV Unplugged gig: