Nirvana to receive lifetime achievement Award at GRAMMYs 2023

The iconic grunge will be honoured among the likes of Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, Bobby McFerrin, Heart and Ma Rainey.

Nirvana are set to be given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

The grunge rockers - fronted by the late Kurt Cobain and made up of surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic - will be honoured at the ceremony, which takes place on 5th February.

The Smells Like Teen Spirit icons will receive the gong at the 65th GRAMMY Awards alongside The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Ma Rainey, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Heart members Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. said: "The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees.

He added: "Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community.

"We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

Nirvana were formed in 1987 and sadly disbanded in 1994 after the death of Kurt Cobain, who lost his life to suicide.

The news of Nirvana's new recognition comes days after Grohl and the Foo Fighters confirmed that they would continue on as a band after the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The Learn To Fly rockers mourned the loss of their late drummer, who died at the age of 50 on 25th March 2022, but remaining members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee took to social media on New Year's Day to share their plans to carry on.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a statement, which began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

