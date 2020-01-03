Nirvana to reunite this weekend

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters perform during the 2017 Voodoo Music Festival. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will perform at a special show in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The surviving members of Nirvana are to reunite for a special show in Los Angeles this weekend.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear are set to appear at a special Heaven gala at The Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (4 January).

The Foo Fighters frontman will be joined for a one-off appearance with bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear at The Art of Elysium's annual Heaven gala at LA's Palladium.

We are excited to offer for the first time ever an exclusive balcony opportunity to experience “HEAVEN is Rock and Roll” for a select portion of the evening. VIP and regular GA tickets still available for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/EYfjXPNr1O — The Art of Elysium (@TheArtofElysium) January 2, 2020

The star-studded bill also features Beck, St Vincent and Grohl's 13-year-old daughter, Violet - who has been joining her father on stage recently to showcase her vocals - as well as Marilyn Manson, veteran rockers Cheap Trick and Nirvana's contemporaries L7.

The last time Grohl, Novoselic and Smear performed together was at Foo Fighters' CalJam Festival in California in October 2018.

Before that, the surviving members of the legendary Seattle band paid tribute to the late singer Kurt Cobain at their Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014, where they were joined by Joan Jett, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Lorde.

The Art of Elysium was founded in 1997 to "support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalisation, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis" and this year's event is titled Heaven Is Rock and Roll.

Meanwhile, the Foos have been teasing fans with updates of the recording of their tenth studio album, the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold.

On 1 January, the band shared a picture of a microphone standing in a bath on Instagram, and now they've shared a black and white snap of drums on stairs, with a clip of what is presumably drummer Taylor Hawkins performing.

Foo Fighters are also working on plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020.

Speaking to Radio X’s Sunta Templeton at Leeds Festival last August, Grohl explained: “We have a lot of really big plans for next year. These are the last few shows we doing before we go home to work on all the stuff that’s going to come next year. It’s exciting.

“We’ve got some ideas that you just wouldn’t imagine we would do.

"I can’t tell you what they are. It would ruin it!”