Nirvana Live And Loud live album to be released digitally and on vinyl

Nirvana frotnman Kurt Cobain performs at Live and Loud in December 1993. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Grunge band's 1993 show, which was recorded by MTV in their hometown of Seattle, will be released in the formats for the first time.

A Nirvana live album is set to be released for the first time on digital and vinyl this year.

The grunge band - who were fronted by the late Kurt Cobain - are famous for their iconic MTV Unplugged set, which took place on 1 November 1994.

However, a month later they took part in a special performance for MTV called Live And Loud, which took place in Pier 48 in their hometown of Seattle as part of their In Utero tour.

Back in 2013, their set was released for the 20th anniversary for the band's final album, but now it has been confirmed it will be released via streaming services and on LP on 30 August 2019.

READ MORE: Are these the best live albums ever?

Get the setlist for Nirvana's Live and Loud gig, according to setlist.fm:

1. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

2. Drain You

3. Breed

4. Serve the Servants

5. Rape Me

6. Sliver

7. Pennyroyal Tea

8. Scentless Apprentice

9. All Apologies

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew

12. The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie cover)

13. School

14. Come as You Are

15. Lithium

16. About a Girl (Replaced "Very Ape")

17. Endless, Nameless

READ MORE: Are these the 10 best Grunge albums?

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish told Radio X what she thought when she heard that none other than Dave Grohl called her the spirit of “authentic” rock ’n’ roll.

The Foo Fighters frontman recently revealed that his daughters were big fans of Billie and explained that he felt the singer’s connection with her audience reminded him of the reaction his old band Nirvana had back in the 90s.

Talking to Radio X, Eilish admitted that she was still gobsmacked by the comparison, saying: “Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that.”

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit.”

Watch our video below:

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

The Bellyache singer is referring to when the Foo Fighters legend praised her at the Pollstar Live conference on Tuesday 12 February, where he discussed everything from the late Kurt Cobain to the future of Rock 'N' Roll.

Speaking about the 17-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, he said: “My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age.

“They're becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play… and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991.

“I would call that rock n roll. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...shit man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead..."

READ MORE: Courtney Love reveals she was visited by Kurt Cobain's ghost