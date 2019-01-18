LISTEN: Early recording with Nirvana's Dave Grohl & Krist Novoselic surfaces

Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

An American drummer has shared part of a jam session with the Nirvana rockers from 1992, featuring In Utero's Scentless Apprentice.

A recording has been shared which features Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic from their Nirvana days.

As NME reports, Rey Washam - who featured in 90s bands such as Scratch Acid - has shared a two-hour demo which sees him jam with the Nirvana rockers without Kurt Cobain.

The clip, which has been uploaded to YouTube also features an early version of Nirvana's Senseless Apprentice, which is the second track on their In Utero album.

To hear the song, listen from 24:35 onwards:

READ MORE: Do you remember the bizarre TV advert for Nirvana's In Utero?

Rey Washam writes in the YouTube description: "Tape of Dave jamming on guitar with Krist and Rey pre Foo Fighters. 1992 At the Nirvana rehearsal studio. Dave was obviously new to guitar , but had some songs he wanted to try out with a band. I had just quit playing in Tad and Dave asked me to come over and "jam". I had never met Dave or Kurt and Krist even though I had heard Kurt was a fan of a band I used to be in, Scratch Acid."

The drummer revealed that after the jam session, Dave Grohl invited him to watch Guns N' Roses show, where a fight broke out.

He added: "The jam was very low key , but I had to play Dave's drums the way he had them set up for himself. Krist showed up and fun was had by all. This is only a portion of a two hour jam session. Later that night we went to go see Gun's and Roses at the Kingdome.? Dave got me into the show and a little trouble started. Maybe a few too many egos in the place. I think the tape speaks for itself. Dave made the right decision to have Taylor play drums in Foo Fighters and not me. He never asked me to play with him again after that night. I still think he's a good guy."

READ MORE: From Electric Ladyland to Blackstar - The best final albums

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters joined a star-studded line-up at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell, which celebrated the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Foo Fighters also performed their Everlong single for the audience, with Dave Grohl giving a moving speech beforehand.

Watch a clip of the moment below:

READ MORE: What did Nirvana play at their last ever gig?