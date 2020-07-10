Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged guitar earns Guinness World Record

10 July 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 12:38

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain performs at Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged gig
Nirvana's Kurt Cobain performs at Nirvana's 1993 MTV Unplugged gig. Picture: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The late Nirvana frontman's guitar from the band's iconic MTV Unplugged performance broke records by becoming the most expensive guitar sold at auction.

Kurt Cobain's iconic MTV Unplugged guitar has achieved a Guinness World Record for the most expensive guitar sold at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E guitar - which was used during the band's historic performance at Sony Music Studios in New York City, Nov. 18, 1993 - was recently sold at auction, where it fetched a whopping $6,010,000.

According to the Guinness World Records official website, bidding for the instrument - which was sold in its case by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles - started at $1 million before it was snapped up by Peter Freedman, chairman of Rode Microphones, for six times that amount.

The guitar now joins Cobain's cardigan in holding a Guinness World Records title.

The green garment - which came unwashed, with a cigarette burn hole and discolouration on both pockets - recently sold at auction for $334,000.

The band's epic performance saw them play Nirvana classics such as All Apologies, About A Girl and Come As You Are and included their cover of David Bowie's Man Who Sold The World.

The album became the first release after the death of Cobain, who tragically lost his live to suicide, aged 27, on 5 April 1994.

