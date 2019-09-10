How to buy the Frances Bean-curated Kurt Cobain clothing line Kurt Was Here

Official Kurt Cobain clothing line Kurt Was Here launched. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The collection, which has been curated by the late Nirvana frontman’s daughter Frances Bean, includes hand-written notes, paintings and sketches.

Kurt Cobain's daughter has curated a new official clothing line to commemorate her late father.

The Nirvana frontman's only child, Frances Bean, has joined forces with The End of Music and Live Nation Merchandise to curate Kurt Was Here - a selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies inspired by the rock star.

The clothes include hand written notes, paintings and sketches from the grunge icon, who sadly lost his life to suicide in 1994.

The clothes first made their debut on Instagram, when a new verified account popped up with the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer's name as its handle, and a description which read: "Celebrating the legacy and art of Kurt Cobain."

See examples of the garments and find out where you can buy them:

The collection is being sold in Barneys in the US, Selfridges in the UK and online at KurtCobainShop.com and features over 50 garments in unisex styling and sizing.

The designs on each item of clothing have not been edited or re-sized onto the pieces, but are instead taken directly from Cobain's original artwork.

The most expensive item is a cotton jersey top, which is listed on the Selfridges website for £130 and looks like the the sweater below:

The cheapest item at Selfridges will still set you back £100 and include the likes of this t-shirt which bears the rocker's self portrait.

Fans who are strapped for cash should head to the Kurt Cobain shop first, where the items seem to be cheaper.

A Live Nation spokesperson said they felt it was the "right time" to share Cobain's artwork in this way in order to "celebrate his lasting impact" on the world.

The representative told Rolling Stone: "We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt’s work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt’s legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world."

A portion of sales from the Kurt Was Here collection will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to suicide prevention among young adults and teenagers.

