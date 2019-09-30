Jack Black covers Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit at Rock in Rio

Watch the Tenacious D rocker joined by local bassist Júnior Groovador for a rendition of the iconic 1991 Nirvana track.

A video has emerged of Jack Black covering a Nirvana classic.

Tenacious D played Brazil's Rock in Rio on Saturday (28 September), where they treated fans to a rendition of the grunge band's Smells Like Teen Spirit anthem.

The performance was a duet with local artist Júnior Groovador, which came about after Jack Black shared his bass version of the track on Facebook in the Forró party music style.

See Jack Black's original post earlier this month where he asked to be put in touch with the amazing bassist here:

Tenacious D is Coming to Rio Sept 28th...can someone please put me in touch with Júnior Bass Groovador? Posted by Jack Black on Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Júnior Groovador later shared a photo with himself and the Tribute rocker, with a caption which roughly translates to: "Super groovy meeting with the super energetic star that is @jackblack Brazil x United States doing rock in Forró for the high spirits".

See Tenacious D's Rock in Rio setlist via setlist.fm:

INTRO: POST-APOCALYPTO THEME

1. JB JR RAP

2. WOMAN TIME

3. SAVE THE WORLD

4. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME (REPRISE)

5. Rize of the Fenix

6. Low Hangin' Fruit

7. Sax-a-Boom

8. Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)

9. Dude (I Totally Miss You)

10. Kickapoo

11. Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)

12. The Metal

13. Dio

14. Tribute

15. Double Team (with Black performing snippets "December, 1963" by The Four Seasons and "Rio" by Duran Duran)

16. Fuck Her Gently