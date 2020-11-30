Nirvana's In Bloom mashed up with Foos' Learn To Fly is surprisingly good!

Kurt Cobain in Nirvana's In Bloom video and Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Learn To Fly video. Picture: 1. YouTube/Nirvana 2. YouTube/Foo Fighters

See Kurt Cobain and co's Nevermind track blended perfectly with Dave Grohl and co's epic anthem.

Someone has mashed-up Nirvana with the Foo Fighters and it's surprisingly epic.

The genius has blended together the grunge band's In Bloom with Foos' Learn To Fly anthem and it kinda sounds like one seamless song.

The late Kurt Cobain has of course always had a link to the Foos, but now you can literally hear where one artist ends and the other begins.

However, we know what you're thinking: Doesn't the drummer in Nirvana look a bit like the lead singer of the Foo Fighters?

Listen to the mash up below:

Not bad!

It's not the only Foo Fighters-themed mashup we've been admiring of late, with this ridiculously addictive mix of their Walk single with Earth Wind And Fire's September hit.

Don't say we didn't warn you...

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Monkey Wrench by Foo Fighters?