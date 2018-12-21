VIDEO: Frances Bean Cobain shares latest original track

The daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has showed off her musical talents again.

Frances Bean Cobain has shared what appears to be another taste of her original music.

Taking to Instagram this month, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has posted a video of herself singing to camera with appears to be an acoustic guitar.

Watch her first video, which begins with the lyrics: "Crazy for it".

See the second video, which sees Frances conclude the emotional song below:

It's not the first time the 26-year-old has shown off her vocal talents and songwriting ability.

At the start of December she shared a deeply heartfelt track, which touched upon the topic of suicide.

Watch her perform the track below, which includes the lyrics: "No one told me/How I should love myself/Damn near killed me/Damn near killed myself."

One of the first hints of her musical talent came in the form of a soulful cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Somewhat of a departure from the gruff, grungy vocals of her mum and dad, Frances Bean displays striking vocals which would give Jeff Buckley's 1994 version a run for its money.

Watch her haunting video here:

Frances isn't just a talented singer and songwriter, but also an artist too - often littering her Instagram which images and videos of her paintings.

See an example below:

