Dave Grohl talks plans for Nirvana's Nevermind 30th anniversary box set

Dave Grohl talks Nirvana's Nevermind 30th anniversary plans. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

The former Nirvana drummer was quizzed on how he'd mark 30 years since the release of the grunge band's iconic album.

Dave Grohl isn't sure what 1ould feature on a Nevermind special edition.

Nirvana’s seminal record turns 30 next year and though there have been rumours of a new box set to mark the occasion, the band's former drummer insists he has no idea about the project.

However, he reassured fans that Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic would likely be in charge and so it would be in good hands.

"I honestly have not heard anything yet," he told MOJO magazine. "But I would imagine that if we’re gonna do it, we’ll do it right.

“Krist is responsible more than most people would think for a big part of the Nirvana aesthetic.

“I don’t know what the f*** will be on it. I mean, we only recorded 12 songs or whatever.

“It’s not like we went in and made, y’know, The White Album outtakes. It was pretty streamlined.”

READ MORE: Where is the baby on Nirvana's Nevermind album now?

The Foos frontman might not be sure of plans for Nirvana's Nevermind anniversary next year, but one thing he's sure of is wanting to hit the road again.

“I miss everyone, I miss everywhere, he told the outlet. "I imagine we’re gonna walk out on a big stage with a big audience and it will be the most emotional, cathartic, f****** beautiful release.

“The same way, y’know, in movies two lovers run in slow motion through a field of flowers then collide in a passionate embrace? That could be what the next Foo Fighters tour will be like, every f****** night.

“And I’m really looking forward to it.”

However, he knows the logistics of touring will be tricky because of the pandemic.

He said: “To do anything within the new regulations and restrictions is really overwhelming.

“Just for us to go to our studio and rehearse, we’re tested at least three or four times a week.

“The hard part is that we’re not in control of any of this. And when I say ‘we’, I mean the human race.”

READ MORE: When Nirvana trolled Jonathan Ross with the wrong song in 1991