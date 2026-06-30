New Order's Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert "won’t be touring for the foreseeable future"

New Order have announced two gigs for 2024. Picture: Warren Jackson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Blue Monday legends announced the news ahead of the band's Primavera Chile date this November, which will see them play the country for the first time in seven years.

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New Order drummer Stephen Morris and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert will not be touring with the band "for the foreseeable future," the band has shared.

The Manchester legends recently announced their plans to play Primavera Chile this November, marking their return to the country for the first time in six years. However, two of their co-founding members (who are also spouses) will no longer be able play the show for "health reasons" or any other show booked in the near feature.

Taking to their official Instagram, the Blue Monday outfit shared a statement, which read: "New Order are very happy to be playing Primavera in Chile in November marking the band’s first performance there in seven years.

"Due to personal health reasons, Stephen and Gillian won’t be touring for the foreseeable future and will not be joining for this show. Bernard, Phil and Tom are really sorry that Stephen and Gillian can’t join us this time, but unfortunately the circumstances make it impossible."

In recent years, the band - who were formed after the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in 1980 - has seen Morris and Gilbert tour and fellow co-founder Bernard Sumner perform with guitarist Phil Cunningham and bassist Tom Chapman.

Both Joy Division and New Order are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026.

The band make up a record-breaking six British acts to receive the honour this year, joining Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden and Sade.

Original member Peter Hook, who left the band in 2007, after personal and creative disputes with his bandmates has said that fellow Mancunians and inductees Oasis could give act as "intermediaries" for their reconciliation.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Hook mused: "Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you’re looking for. They might be like, ‘Okay you two. Let’s shake hands and get up there and play Transmission, Love Will Tear Us Apart, and Blue Monday".

"Let’s face it, you couldn’t have better mentors than Liam and Noel," he added of the brothers who buried the hatchet to go embark on their huge Oasis Live '25 tour dates last year.

Hook also shared his hopes that Oasis would perform alongside him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, remarking upon their history.

“I think Oasis will play with me," said the 70-year-old musician. "Definitely. Without a shadow of a doubt, for that first gig I gave them in 1990. Do you know what? All I can say is that plans from my side are underway. I’m hoping they come to fruition."

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan